Image copyright BTP Image caption Tashan Daniel was attacked on his way to see his favourite team, Arsenal

A young man was stabbed to death on a London Underground platform after "looking at" his killer across the tracks, a court heard.

Tashan Daniel was attacked on his way to The Emirates to see Arsenal play Nottingham Forest on 24 September.

The 20-year-old was stabbed on the platform at Hillingdon, west London, with a "lethal" weapon, prosecutor Jonathan Rees told the Old Bailey.

Alex Lanning, 21, and Jonathan Camille, 20, deny murder.

Image caption Tashan Daniel was a "budding athlete and made friends easily", the Old Bailey heard

Mr Rees QC told jurors Mr Daniel, who had recently celebrated his birthday, left his home in Hillingdon at 15:30 BST and arrived at the Tube station 20 minutes later.

"It is not disputed that the person who fatally stabbed Tashan Daniel was Alex Lanning," the prosecutor said.

"This was a completely senseless killing. The two men did not know each other.

"They were on opposite platforms, each intending to catch a tube travelling in a different direction.

"It seems that the catalyst for the violence that led to the stabbing was that Alex Lanning thought Tashan Daniel was looking at him across the rail tracks."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Mr Daniel's father was at the station watching medics try to keep his son alive, the court heard

Mr Lanning left one platform to make his way to Mr Daniel and his friend, Treyone Campbell.

While walking over the footbridge he met Mr Camille and the pair confronted the Arsenal fans, Mr Rees said.

"Camille quickly became involved in a fight with Treyone Campbell. He was still fighting him when Alex Lanning carried out the fatal stabbing."

Mr Daniel died after being stabbed in the heart, the court heard.

The trial continues.