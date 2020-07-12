Donnell Rhule: West Dulwich man charged over stabbing death
A man has been charged with murdering an 18-year-old who died following a stabbing.
Donnell Rhule was found injured on the Kingswood Estate in West Dulwich, south London on Wednesday and died the following day.
A post-mortem examination revealed he suffered a stab wound to his chest.
Eren Inniss, 26, of Turpington Lane, Bromley, south-east London, is due to appear before Bromley Magistrates' Court on Monday.
Det Ch Insp Rob Pack, of the Metropolitan Police, appealed for witnesses to come forward.
He added: "Although one person has been arrested, we are still very much in the early stages of the investigation.
"We know a number of suspects and vehicles were involved in this murder and I'm appealing for help in identifying and tracing them."