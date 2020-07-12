London

Donnell Rhule: West Dulwich man charged over stabbing death

  • 12 July 2020
Donnell Rhule Image copyright Metropolitan Police
Image caption Donnell Rhule, 18, died on Thursday after he was found with stab injuries on Seeley Drive, West Dulwich

A man has been charged with murdering an 18-year-old who died following a stabbing.

Donnell Rhule was found injured on the Kingswood Estate in West Dulwich, south London on Wednesday and died the following day.

A post-mortem examination revealed he suffered a stab wound to his chest.

Eren Inniss, 26, of Turpington Lane, Bromley, south-east London, is due to appear before Bromley Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Det Ch Insp Rob Pack, of the Metropolitan Police, appealed for witnesses to come forward.

He added: "Although one person has been arrested, we are still very much in the early stages of the investigation.

"We know a number of suspects and vehicles were involved in this murder and I'm appealing for help in identifying and tracing them."

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites