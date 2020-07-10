Image copyright Google Image caption The two victims were discovered injured near Crossharbour DLR Station in the Isle of Dogs

A man has died and another has been taken to hospital after a knife attack in east London.

The two men were discovered injured in Alexia Square, near Crossharbour DLR Station in the Isle of Dogs, shortly after 18:00 BST.

One man, believed to be aged in his late teens or early 20s, was treated by paramedics for stab wounds but he died at the scene.

The second person was taken to hospital. No arrests have been made.

Scotland Yard said they are waiting for an update on the condition of the second male, who is thought to be aged in his late teens.

The killed man's next of kin have not yet been informed, the force said.

A police cordon has been set up around the area and Crossharbour Station was closed.