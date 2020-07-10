Image copyright Metropolitan Police

A teenager who was stabbed to death in south London has been named by police as Donnell Rhule.

The 18-year-old was found with fatal knife wounds on Seeley Drive, West Dulwich, at about 18:30 BST on Thursday.

Despite treatment Mr Rhule, who lived locally, died at the scene.

The Met Police believe he was attacked on Lyall Road but he managed to reach shops on Seeley Drive before collapsing. No arrests have been made.