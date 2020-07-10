West Dulwich murder victim named as Donnell Rhule, 18
- 10 July 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-london-53359853?intlink_from_url=https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/england&link_location=live-reporting-storyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A teenager who was stabbed to death in south London has been named by police as Donnell Rhule.
The 18-year-old was found with fatal knife wounds on Seeley Drive, West Dulwich, at about 18:30 BST on Thursday.
Despite treatment Mr Rhule, who lived locally, died at the scene.
The Met Police believe he was attacked on Lyall Road but he managed to reach shops on Seeley Drive before collapsing. No arrests have been made.