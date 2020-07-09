Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption A 20-metre (65ft) crane crashed on to two properties in Gale Street, Bow

An 85-year-old woman who died when a crane collapsed on to houses and a block of flats in east London has been described as a "very caring woman".

Jane Harvey was found on the first floor of one home after the 20m (65ft) crane crashed down in Compton Close, Bow, before 14:40 BST on Wednesday.

Sam Atkinson, her great nephew, said Ms Harvey's family had been left "extremely traumatised" by her death.

A construction worker still remains in a critical condition in hospital.

Mr Atkinson, 28, was living with Ms Harvey, along with his mother Jacqueline Atkinson, 63, and their dog.

He described her as being "loyal to her family" and said relatives were "devastated by our loss".

"The last thing you ever think is going to happen is a crane coming through your roof. It's extremely traumatising," he said.

The Metropolitan Police said specialist firefighters were working to recover her body from the house, with the operation expected to last throughout the day.

Image copyright London Fire Bridgade Image caption The crane also crashed on to a block of flats which was under development

The crane collapsed where a block of flats was being built in Watts Grove, falling across the development and on to two adjacent houses.

Witnesses described the collapse as being "like an earthquake".

One woman, who asked not to be named, said her family felt "so lucky to be alive" as their home was one of those to be damaged.

"The way that everything fell - if my brother or sister had been in their rooms which is where it hit directly, I just cannot bear to think about it," she said.

London Ambulance Service said it had treated four people, two of whom were taken to hospital with head injuries.

Image copyright @NattyKelly7 Image caption Witnesses described the collapse as being "like an earthquake"

The crane was being used by Swan Housing Association and NU living to build flats on the site of a former electrical substation building.

Scotland Yard said a joint investigation had begun "involving officers from the Met's Central East Command Unit and Specialist Crime, the Health and Safety Executive and the London Fire Brigade".

No arrests have been made and "a scene is expected to remain in place for the next few days".

Image copyright AFP Image caption Specialist urban search and rescue crews took part in the operation to find those injured

About 40 people were asked to evacuate their homes with a rest centre being set up to provide accommodation.

Tower Hamlets Mayor John Biggs said it was unknown when they would be able to return as the site had to be made safe.

Speaking about the crane, Mr Biggs said he understood it was still being erected at the time it fell.

He said it was important to "learn any lessons" and find out if there were "any errors" which led to the collapse.

"A lot of people will be worried by this and... there's a question of public assurance as well," the mayor said.

A spokeswoman for Swan Housing Association and NU living said they were "deeply saddened by an incident that has occurred at our Watts Grove development site".