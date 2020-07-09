Image copyright House of Commons Image caption In a letter to constituents, MP Dawn Butler said she receives death threats on an "almost daily basis"

A Labour MP who has received death threats over race-related issues has closed her constituency office after they "drastically escalated".

Dawn Butler, MP for Brent Central, says staff have been verbally abused and bricks were thrown at the Willesden office in June.

Police are investigating an allegation of malicious communications. No arrests have been made.

Ms Butler said she closed with office "with a heavy heart".

The MP said she will resume surgeries across the constituency, including at the Civic Centre and Willesden Library.

In an open letter, Ms Butler said the office "could not reasonably be made Covid-19 safe" and was a "continual security risk".

"The threat to myself and my staff has drastically escalated," she said.

"I continue to speak out on key issues such as the impact of Covid-19 on the BAME community, the death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.

"I continue to receive on an almost daily basis threats of violence and death threats."