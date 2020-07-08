Image copyright Google Maps Image caption The injured man was found in Seeley Drive

A man has died in a stabbing in south London.

Police and paramedics were called to Seeley Drive, West Dulwich, where they found the man with stab injuries at about 18:30 BST.

The man, thought to be aged 18, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said they were working to find his family.

A murder investigation has been launched. No-one has been arrested and a crime scene remains in place.