Image copyright @bteirney Image caption A 20-metre (65ft) crane crashed on to a property in Gale Street, Bow

A crane has collapsed on to a terraced house in east London leaving residents trapped inside.

A 20m (65ft) crane crashed on to the home in Gale Street, Bow, just before 14:40 BST, London Fire Brigade said.

Firefighters are working to free people trapped inside. There are no reports of injuries at this time.

Emergency services remain at the scene. A police blockade is in place and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

A video posted on social media showed a terraced house with part of the roof collapsed.

Eyewitness Bridget Teirney said she believed the crane driver had escaped safely.

London Ambulance Service tweeted to say it had "a number of crews and specialist resources" at the scene.