Image copyright City of London Police Image caption Frank Ludlow had a genuine belief his cure could "take out all viral infections", the court heard

A father-of-two has pleaded guilty to selling fake coronavirus cure kits to people in France and the United States.

Frank Ludlow, 59, was caught by City of London Police trying to send dozens of parcels of fake remedies in a post office near his West Sussex home.

Judge William Mousley said Ludlow contacted national governments and "took advantage of an international crisis".

Ludlow was given a suspended 10-month sentence at Portsmouth Crown Court.