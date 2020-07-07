Bianca Williams: Met refers Team GB sprinter stop-and-search
- 7 July 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
The Met has referred itself to the policing watchdog over the controversial stop-and-search of a Team GB sprinter in west London.
Bianca Williams and Ricardo dos Santos, a Portuguese 400m runner, were stopped in Maida Vale on Saturday.
Williams, 26, accused the Met of racially profiling her partner for driving a black Mercedes.
The Independent Office for Policing Conduct (IOPC) will investigate any potential wrongdoing.