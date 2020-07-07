Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Bianca Williams won European and Commonwealth gold in the 4x100m relay in 2018

The Met has referred itself to the policing watchdog over the controversial stop-and-search of a Team GB sprinter in west London.

Bianca Williams and Ricardo dos Santos, a Portuguese 400m runner, were stopped in Maida Vale on Saturday.

Williams, 26, accused the Met of racially profiling her partner for driving a black Mercedes.

The Independent Office for Policing Conduct (IOPC) will investigate any potential wrongdoing.