Image copyright Metropolitan Police/PA Wire Image caption Khloemae Loy checked into the hotel with the man on Saturday

A woman stabbed to death at a hotel in south-east London has been named as Khloemae Loy.

Police were called to the Holiday Inn, on Bugsby's Way, Greenwich, just after 10:00 BST on Sunday. Ms Loy, 23, was pronounced dead at the scene.

While the emergency services were at the hotel, a man, believed by officers to have known her, fell from a height.

He is in a critical condition in hospital, and has been arrested in connection with Ms Loy's death.

A post-mortem examination found that Ms Loy died from a single stab wound to the neck, police said.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Police say while officers were there, a man thought to have known Ms Loy fell from a height

Photographs previously shared on social media showed a broken window five storeys up on the hotel.

It is believed the man, who is in his 30s, fell on to a second-floor ledge.

The hotel's general manager Umar Khattak, 38, said the man and woman involved in the incident checked in on Saturday.

He said the hotel had received calls from different guests about noise coming from a room.

Mr Khattak said police were called and officers moved all guests out of the fifth floor.

Detectives have launched an investigation, but believe there was no-one else involved.