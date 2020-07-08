Bianca Williams: Met apologises to sprinter over stop-and-search
- 8 July 2020
Team GB sprinter Bianca Williams has received an apology after she and her partner were pulled over in their car in a stop-and-search by Met officers.
Ms Williams's three-month-old son was also in the car on Saturday when they were stopped in Maida Vale.
The Met has referred itself to the police watchdog after Ms Williams accused the force of racial profiling.
Met Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick told a committee of MPs officers had visited Ms Williams to apologise.