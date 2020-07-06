Image copyright Met Police Image caption Nicole Smallman (left) and Bibaa Henry had been celebrating Ms Henry's birthday before they were reported missing

An 18-year-old man has appeared in court accused of murdering two sisters who were stabbed to death in a park.

The bodies of Nicole Smallman, 27, and Bibaa Henry, 46, were found in Fryent Country Park in Wembley on 7 June.

The sisters had met up with friends in the north-west London park two days earlier to celebrate Ms Henry's birthday.

Danyal Hussein appeared at the Old Bailey via video-link charged with their murders.

He is also charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

Mr Hussein, of Blackheath, was remanded in custody ahead of his next court appearance on 21 September.

Prosecutor Joel Smith told the court it was an "unprovoked and random attack on two members of the public involving the use of a knife".