Image copyright Google Image caption Police say while officers were there, a man who is thought to have known the woman, fell from a height

A woman has been stabbed to death at a hotel in south London.

The Met Police said officers were called to the Holiday Inn, Greenwich, just after 10:00 BST and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

While crews from the emergency services were at the hotel, a man, believed by officers to have known the woman, fell from a height.

He was taken to hospital where his condition has been described as life-threatening.

He is under guard and no-one else is believed to be involved in the incident.

The woman has not been formally identified and officers are working to inform her next of kin.

A crime scene is in place and officers remain on the scene.