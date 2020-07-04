Image caption The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency teams

A young man has died after being shot in north London.

The Met Police said it was called at 15:20 BST to Roman Way in Islington to reports of gun shots being fired.

Officers attended as well as the London Ambulance Service who found a man, aged in his early 20s, with gunshot injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly afterwards. Next of kin have been told. No arrests have so far been made.