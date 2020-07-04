London

Islington shooting: Young man in his 20s dead

  • 4 July 2020
Met Police officers at the scene of the shooting
Image caption The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency teams

A young man has died after being shot in north London.

The Met Police said it was called at 15:20 BST to Roman Way in Islington to reports of gun shots being fired.

Officers attended as well as the London Ambulance Service who found a man, aged in his early 20s, with gunshot injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly afterwards. Next of kin have been told. No arrests have so far been made.

Image caption Police were called to the scene at 15:20 BST

