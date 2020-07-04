Islington shooting: Young man in his 20s dead
- 4 July 2020
A young man has died after being shot in north London.
The Met Police said it was called at 15:20 BST to Roman Way in Islington to reports of gun shots being fired.
Officers attended as well as the London Ambulance Service who found a man, aged in his early 20s, with gunshot injuries.
He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly afterwards. Next of kin have been told. No arrests have so far been made.