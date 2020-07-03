Image copyright CPS Image caption Mark Brown sexually assaulted his victim on her doorstep as she went home from a night out last year

A man wearing a dress and silver wig has been convicted of sexually assaulting a university student in Islington.

Mark Brown, 30, followed the 18-year-old victim home after she got off a bus near Newington Green in September, 2019.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said Brown put his hand under the student's skirt.

He was found guilty at Wood Green Crown Court of sexual assault by penetration.

Michael Oatley, from the CPS, said Brown "targeted" his victim as she made her way home from a night out during Freshers' Week.

"Brown was dressed in female clothing including a short dress and silver wig.

"He stalked his victim before sexually assaulting her right on her own doorstep."

The victim fell to the ground screaming and kicked out at Brown who ran off, the CPS added.

Image copyright CPS Image caption Mark Brown was convicted following a five-day trial at Wood Green Crown Court

During the police investigation, officers found a black leather jacket with latex gloves in the pockets, a T-shirt, a long silver wig and a bra as well as some hay in a Tesco bag.

Mr Oatley added: "The prosecution case included strong witness testimony and CCTV footage which showed Brown leaving his home dressed in the female clothing.

"At first Brown told police officers that the person in the footage was not him and that he had thrown out the wig which he previously used for fancy dress."

Image copyright CPS Image caption Mark Brown denied the charge against him but was found guilty

He also "changed his story" to say his intention was to rob his victim, Mr Oatley said.

Brown, of Hathersage Court Islington, will be sentenced at the same court on 14 August.