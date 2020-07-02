Image copyright PA Media Image caption The Prince of Wales told transport staff in west London on Thursday: "I don't know how you do it"

The Prince of Wales has praised Tube workers for keeping the London Underground running during the crisis.

Prince Charles met staff who had worked at the height of the coronavirus outbreak to hear their stories. He told them: "I don't know how you do it."

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, chair of Transport for London, said the prince had asked for the meeting to personally thank workers for their efforts.

The deaths of 44 transport workers have been linked to the pandemic.

After speaking with a group of staff the prince said: "Thanks for doing so much, thanks for all your hard work, I don't know how you do it."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The Prince of Wales during a visit to London Underground"s training headquarters

The London Mayor said Prince Charles had "met everyone" from cleaners to the commissioner.

"You can see the response in their faces," he said.

"There's a ripple effect with him coming down, they'll speak to their colleagues who will speak to their colleagues, but their families will know that His Royal Highness came to say thank you."

During the event, held outside Ashfield House training centre near West Kensington Tube station, staff were socially distanced.