Man charged with murdering sisters in Wembley park
- 2 July 2020
A man has been charged with murdering two sisters who were stabbed to death in a London park.
The bodies of Nicole Smallman, 27, and Bibaa Henry, 46, were found at Fryent Gardens in Wembley on 7 June, two days after a birthday party in the park.
Danyal Hussein, of Guy Barnett Grove, Blackheath, has been charged with killing both women and possession of an offensive weapon, the Met said.
The 18-year-old is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later.