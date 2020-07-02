Image copyright Met Police Image caption Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry had been celebrating Ms Henry's birthday before they were reported missing

A man has been charged with murdering two sisters who were stabbed to death in a London park.

The bodies of Nicole Smallman, 27, and Bibaa Henry, 46, were found at Fryent Gardens in Wembley on 7 June, two days after a birthday party in the park.

Danyal Hussein, of Guy Barnett Grove, Blackheath, has been charged with killing both women and possession of an offensive weapon, the Met said.

The 18-year-old is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court later.