Sayagi Sivanantham was found with fatal knife wounds at a property in Mitcham

A five-year-old girl who died after being found with knife wounds at flat in south London has been named as Sayagi Sivanantham.

Sayagi was found alongside a 35-year-old woman who also had knife injuries on Monarch Parade in Mitcham at about 16:00 BST on Tuesday.

No arrests have been made. Police said Sayagi knew the woman and are not looking for anyone else.

Neighbours described Sayagi as a "smart kid" who was "always smiling".

Elsa Gonzales, who has lived on Monarch Parade for 12 years, described hearing screaming and crying coming from the flat next to hers.

The 47-year-old, who used to work in an emergency department, said she found the woman and child in the bedroom.

Police were called to a flat on Mictham Parade, in Merton

"I saw the woman lying on the floor in a pool of blood," she told the PA news agency.

"There was blood everywhere.

"She was a cheeky little girl, always playing with the neighbourhood kids. To see her so lifeless, it's like my heart is bleeding."

The woman is being treated in hospital for life-threatening injuries

Both Sayagi and the woman were taken to hospital. The woman is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Sayagi's next of kin have been informed and post-mortem tests are due to take place.

A 15-year-old neighbour, who wanted to remain anonymous, said her family were friends with Sayagi.

She described her as "playful and talkative".

"We feel sad hearing the news," she said.

Siobhain McDonagh, the Labour MP for Mitcham and Morden, tweeted: "Truly tragic events in Mitcham over the last [two] days. My sincere condolences to family and friends.

"My thoughts are also with neighbours & residents who have witnessed such tragedy."