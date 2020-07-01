Image caption Josephine Conlon was attacked as she walked home in Streatham

A man who violently attacked a mother as she was pushing her baby in a pram later told police he regretted the stabbing, a court has heard.

Mark Brazant, 44, stabbed Josephine Conlon as she walked home in Streatham, south London, on 30 December 2019.

The Old Bailey was told he handed himself in to police on 2 January, where he said to the detention officer he wanted to apologise to Mrs Conlon.

Mr Brazant, of Windmill Road, Ealing, denies attempted murder.

The 44-year-old, who had been released from prison on Christmas Eve having been jailed for battery and common assault, stabbed 36-year-old Mrs Conlon seven times in the face and neck during a "stranger attack", the court has been told.

In police footage played to the jury, Mr Brazant said: "I have mental health issues. I have been in situations where I have been stupid.

"I regret it a lot - I regret stabbing the woman. I am sorry."

Mrs Conlon was discharged from hospital the day after the attack but she continues to have treatment for scars to her face and neck, the court has heard.

The trial continues.