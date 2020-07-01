Image copyright Facebook Image caption Kelly Fauvrelle was stabbed 21 times as she slept in her Croydon home

A man accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend in her own bed, seemed "really happy" taking his driving lesson later that day, a court heard.

Aaron McKenzie, 26, is accused of stabbing Kelly Fauvrelle to death in Croydon, London on 29 June 2019.

The Old Bailey heard the 26-year-old seemed to be "completely normal" when he was picked up for his lesson.

Mr McKenzie, from Peckham, denies the murder of Ms Fauvrelle and the manslaughter of their unborn baby.

The Old Bailey heard emergency services were called to the house shortly after 03:15 BST when Ms Fauvrelle's sister heard screaming.

The boy, who had been named Riley, was delivered by Caesarean section following the attack but died in hospital four days later.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption Ms Fauvrelle was 33 weeks pregnant when she was attacked

Prosecutor Duncan Penny QC told the jury the driving instructor had sent a text to Mr McKenzie at 07:00 asking if he was available for his lesson, to which the 26-year-old replied: "All good".

The lesson began at 08:30 and the instructor later told police the defendant was "completely normal" and had "seemed really happy".

The court heard Mr McKenzie pretended to have nothing to do with the killing and when he attended the hospital where medical staff were trying to save the baby, he posed "as a victim".

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Emergency services were called when the victim's sister heard screaming from within the property, the court heard

The jury was also told Ms Fauvrelle's mother Mary Patton had thought her daughter - who was 33 weeks pregnant - was giving birth when she was awoken by screams.

In her witness statement to police, she said: "Kelly had a pregnancy pillow round her neck. Blood was coming from her mouth. I could see she had been stabbed."

The jury has been told that Mr McKenzie, who is also charged with possessing a knife, was "desperately jealous" that Ms Fauvrelle was seeing someone new after their relationship ended in February.

The trial continues.