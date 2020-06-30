Image copyright Met Police Image caption Alexander Kareem died from gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen

A man shot dead on a London street was the victim of mistaken identity, police believe.

Alexander Kareem, 20, was killed after suffering gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen on Askew Road in Shepherd's Bush just after midnight on 8 June.

Detectives said a white Range Rover Evoque linked to the murder was later found burnt out nearby in Ealing.

In a statement Mr Kareem's family said they were "truly heartbroken" by his death.

"Alex was a loving and caring boy who was loved by so many," his family said.

"He was so enthusiastic about what he did, he loved IT and computers. His life was tragically cut short by such a senseless act of violence which no one should ever have to endure.

"He will never have the ability to grow up and live the life we all can, he had plans to go to university in September.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption A white Range Rover was later found burnt out three miles away in Acton

Police were initially called to Askew Road at 00:40 BST, but Mr Kareem died from his injuries just under an hour later.

The car was found burnt out in Ascott Avenue 25 minutes after the original call was made, the Met said.

Det Ch Insp Wayne Jolley said: "All lines of inquiry point to this being a tragic case of mistaken identity.

"Alexander did nothing wrong that night, he simply left a convenience store.

"The people who did this must be brought to justice, they ruthlessly shot down an innocent man in the street with no care of the consequences."