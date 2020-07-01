Image copyright Met Police Image caption Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry had been celebrating Ms Henry's birthday before they were reported missing

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering two sisters in a park in London.

The bodies of Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry were found at Fryent Gardens in Wembley on 6 June, the day after a birthday party in the park.

Post-mortem tests revealed they died from multiple stab wounds.

Their family has been told in person about the arrest, the Met said. The arrested man from south-London was taken into custody where he remains.

