Image copyright Snapchat Image caption Twenty-seven police officers were injured during clashes at the party in Brixton, the Met said

A man has appeared in court accused of violent disorder at an illegal street party in south London.

The Met Police said that 27 officers were injured during clashes at an "unlicensed music event" in Brixton on Wednesday night.

Wise Gambou, 19, of Chalk Road, Plaistow, appeared by video link at Croydon Magistrates' Court.

He indicated he would plead not guilty to the charge and will appear next at Inner London Crown Court on 27 July.

Three others have also been charged over the violence.

Donte Knight, 20, of Charles Barry Close, Clapham Town, and a 16-year-old male from Brixton are also due to appear at Croydon Magistrates' Court on Monday, also accused of violent disorder.

Natasha Agyekum, 24, of Peckford Place, Brixton, has been charged with assault on an emergency services worker and will appear at the same court on 20 August.