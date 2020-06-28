Image copyright Snapchat Image caption Unlicensed street parties have been held across London in recent weeks

Two illegal street parties have been broken up by police during another night of unlawful gatherings in London.

Dispersal zones were put in place in Clapham Common and Tooting Bec Common to clear crowds causing "significant disruptions" on Saturday night.

The zones allow uniformed officers extra powers to order people to leave the area and not return.

The Met said the unlicensed music events are "unlawful", "unregulated" and officers will close them down.

It said police are "building relationships" with communities as illegal street parties continue to be held.

Image caption Objects were thrown at officers as they tried to disperse crowds in Notting Hill

On Friday unlicensed events were held in Newham and another in Kensal Town which then moved on to Maida Vale.

On Wednesday, more than 20 police officers were injured during clashes at an illegal street party in Brixton and on Thursday night, officers were pelted with objects while trying to disperse a party in Notting Hill.

Police attended the latest unlawful events and remained at Clapham Common and Tooting Bec Common until people had left.

The Met said: "We understand the impact these are having on the local community, officers will remain at both scenes until the events are cleared."

It said unlicensed music events are organised gatherings which are covered by different legislation to people not socially distancing in parks.

Met Commander Bas Javid said: "We're maintaining a significant policing presence in London tonight.

"That's because throughout the last week we've seen a serious of unlicensed music events take place across London, some of which have descended into disorder.

"These events are unlawful, they are unregulated and we will take a very firm position against them."