Image copyright CPS Image caption Carlos Velez had a history of violently-possessive behaviour, a court heard

A possessive boyfriend who murdered his flatmate after suspecting him of kissing his girlfriend has been jailed for life.

Carlos Velez, 20, stabbed David Martinez in a flat in Leytonstone, east London, on 6 March last year.

The Old Bailey heard the victim sent a text on the day of the killing saying Velez was acting "crazy" and he would try to leave "else I'll end up dead".

Velez was jailed for a minimum of 17 years on Friday.

During the trial, jurors heard Velez had a history of violent possessive behaviour.

This included punching a stranger on the Tube for looking at his girlfriend and having an aggressive confrontation with a neighbour who he believed had an interest in her.

Image copyright Met Police Image caption David Martinez died on the street after fleeing from his flat

Jurors were told that on the day of the killing, 26-year-old Mr Martinez had sent messages to his cousin saying Velez was acting "all crazy and was asking if had kissed his girlfriend".

"I am going to try to go on Friday else I'll end up dead," he added in another text.

Velez's girlfriend Ashlly Rondon-Diaz later walked into the kitchen to find the 20-year-old attacking Mr Martinez, the court heard.

Mr Martinez sustained multiple knife wounds to the head, shoulder, chest and thigh as well as defensive cuts to his hands.

He ran out of the flat but collapsed and died on the pavement.

Prosecutor Edward Brown QC said Mr Martinez had been "a victim of this defendant's possessive and short-tempered nature".

Following Velez's conviction, Devi Kharran, from the Crown Prosecution Service,, said: "This was a vicious and frenzied attack fuelled by pure jealousy and possessiveness."