Image copyright PA Media Image caption Gilles Peterson was "persistently" stalked by Sarah Rook at his home and work, the court heard

A woman who stalked and repeatedly screamed abuse at a BBC DJ and his family has been jailed.

Sarah Jayne Rook will serve 26 weeks in jail and has been given an indefinite restraining order against 6Music presenter Gilles Peterson.

The 44-year-old was convicted of "persistently" stalking the DJ, whose real surname is Moehrle.

District Judge Louisa Cieciora said Mr Moehrle and his family "had nowhere to go without fear" of Rook being there.

The 55-year-old presenter previously told a trial at Stratford Magistrates' Court that Rook repeatedly turned up outside his north London home and hurled abuse which included "all kinds of stuff from paedophile to Hiroshima and rapist - all very extreme words that were shouted at my house".

In a statement read at the sentencing hearing at Barkingside Magistrates' Court, he described how it had caused his family fear and he would be concerned about them when he begins to work away from home again, adding: "When lockdown ends I know I will continue to feel uncomfortable."

The court was told he received abuse on Twitter while presenting his usual show and as a result of the events, his personal security had been increased.

Image caption The DJ told the court he felt "very threatened" by Sarah Rook's actions

Rook, of Surbiton, south-west London, was sentenced to 22 weeks for stalking, which she will serve concurrently to a 26-week sentence for racially-aggravated harassment against Mrs Moehrle.

The restraining order instructs Rook to stay away from the family's home and work addresses, including the BBC's Broadcasting House.

She was also sentenced for racially aggravated harassment against PC Karlene Richards after her arrest in March, fined £400, and ordered to pay the officer £200 compensation.