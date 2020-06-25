Image copyright Met Police Image caption David Martinez collapsed and died in a street in Leyton, east London

A possessive boyfriend has been found guilty of stabbing his flatmate to death in a "jealous explosion of violence".

Carlos Velez, 20, suspected David Martinez had kissed his girlfriend before the attack at their Leytonstone flat, east London, on 6 March 2019.

Prosecutor Edward Brown QC told jurors Mr Martinez, 26, was killed "for no good reason at all".

Mr Velez, who had denied the murder, will be sentenced on Friday.

The Old Bailey heard how Velez had a history of violently-possessive behaviour, having punched a stranger on the Tube for looking at his girlfriend Ashlly Rondon-Diaz.

On the day of the killing, Mr Martinez texted a cousin that Velez was acting "all crazy and was asking if [he] had kissed his girlfriend."

In another message, he wrote: "I am going to try to go on Friday else I'll end up dead."

Ms Rondon-Diaz walked in on Velez attacking Mr Martinez in the kitchen after hearing screams, jurors heard.

Image copyright CPS Image caption Carlos Velez had a history of violently-possessive behaviour

Mr Martinez suffered multiple knife wounds to his head, shoulder, chest and thigh as well as defensive cuts to his hands, the court heard.

He ran out of the flat but collapsed and died on the pavement.

Velez fled to Portsmouth, where he changed his clothes, but was later arrested.

He told police he was getting "visions of things" and claimed to be hearing voices.

But Mr Brown said Velez "was responsible for the murder of Mr Martinez in a jealous explosion of violence in the home that he had been sharing with the victim and the defendant's girlfriend".

"Using a knife to slash and to stab a completely innocent man and to take his life, all because he was accused of looking at this defendant's girlfriend and accused of kissing her," he added.

'Hearing voices'

Devi Kharran, of the CPS, said: "The prosecution case against Carlos Velez included strong witness testimony and forensic evidence, which was able to convince the jury of his guilt.

"When interviewed by police Velez changed his story numerous times. First he claimed that he himself had been robbed of his phone at knife-point and had no knowledge of the murder.

"Then he went on to say he could not remember what had happened. Later he claimed to be having visions and hearing voices. At one point he even sought to blame the killing on his girlfriend.

"Velez will now spend a significant time in jail as a result of his actions."