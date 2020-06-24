Image copyright PA Media Image caption Piers Corbyn appeared in court to deny two charges that he contravened coronavirus rules

The brother of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is to go on trial for attending two mass protests in central London during the lockdown.

Piers Corbyn appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court to deny two counts of contravening coronavirus rules.

The 73-year-old, of Southwark, has acknowledged he joined two protests in Hyde Park on 16 and 30 May, but claims he was exercising freedom of expression and his right to protest.

He will go on trial on 23 October.

Mr Corbyn has been charged with two counts of participating in a gathering in public of more than two people in England during the coronavirus emergency period.

Following the hearing, the 73-year-old was released on unconditional bail.