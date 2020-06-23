Image copyright Met Police Image caption The attack which killed Jake Kemp was captured on CCTV

A pizza delivery driver who killed a man in a "grotesque" overreaction to a broken wing-mirror has been jailed for 14 years.

Uran Nabiev, 63, drove into John Ambler, 33, and Jake Kemp, 26, after one punched his car last October.

Mr Kemp sustained a fatal head injury when he was dragged 9m (30ft) along the pavement on Bickley Road, Erith.

Sentencing Nabiev, who was found guilty of manslaughter, an Old Bailey judge said the killing was "truly horrific".

Judge Richard Marks QC said it was "a grotesque and wholly unwarranted overreaction to minor damage having been caused to your vehicle".

"This was, in any view, a truly horrific incident," he said.

Mr Kemp died three days later, the court previously heard.

Nabiev who was also found guilty of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, had denied various charges including murder.