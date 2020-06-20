Charges over BLM protests and far-right demos

Image copyright Press Association Image caption A police officer was injured after she was knocked from her horse during one protest

Twenty four people have been charged following demonstrations and protests held across London in the past month.

The Met Police said seven people were charged following a demonstration held last Saturday by groups including far-right activists.

The charges include assaulting an emergency worker and violent disorder.

Fourteen people were charged with breaking coronavirus restrictions during the Black Lives Matter protests held on 16 and 30 May.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Thousands have attended protests in London and across the world in support of Black Lives Matter

Other charges include drug possession, criminal damage and causing intentional harassment.

Protests have been held across the world following the death in police custody of George Floyd, a black man, in Minneapolis last month.

Police have said overall the demonstrations have been peaceful, however 27 police officers were injured including a police officer who was knocked down from her horse.

Officers added that 230 people had been arrested, 128 of whom were involved with the demonstration on 13 June.