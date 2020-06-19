Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Brocks Drive in North Cheam, south-west London, just after 01:00 BST on Friday

A man has died after being shot in a south-west London suburb.

Police were called to reports of gunfire in Brocks Drive, North Cheam, Sutton, just after 00:01 BST.

The victim, believed to be in his mid-20s, was found wounded in the street and died despite the efforts of officers and paramedics.

The Metropolitan Police said no arrests had been made in its murder investigation. A crime scene remains in place.

Det Ch Insp Richard Leonard urged anyone with information, "no matter how insignificant it may seem", to contact the force.

"A man has lost his life in violent circumstances and his family have been devastated," he said.

"They need and deserve answers and the community can help us provide them."