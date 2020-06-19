Image copyright Met Police Image caption Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry had been celebrating Ms Henry's birthday before they were reported missing

The family of two sisters stabbed to death in a park say their murders have had a "devastating impact".

Nicole Smallman, 27, and Bibaa Henry, 46, were stabbed to death in Fryent Country Park off Slough Lane in Wembley, north-west London.

Police believe the pair were killed by a stranger after celebrating Ms Henry's birthday on 5 June.

The parents of the two sisters said: "The grief we feel is palpable, our beautiful and talented daughters gone."

"The greatest fear of any parent is that they will outlive their children," they added.

"What makes our situation unique is that two adored sisters were murdered together on the same night."

Image copyright Metropolitan Police Handout Image caption Police have released a photo of the victims taken prior to the murders

The sisters' bodies were found shortly after 13:00 BST on 7 June.

Post-mortem tests revealed both women died from multiple stab wounds.

Ms Henry, from Brent in north-west London, was an "exceptional" senior social worker and "a passionate advocate for safeguarding vulnerable children and families", the statement said.

'Beauty in everything'

Her family said before she qualified she would help drive children with disabilities to their activities, "singing as they drove along".

"Bibaa was just barely 5ft but she had the heart of a lion and a smile that would put Blackpool Illuminations to shame," her family said.

Ms Smallman, from Harrow in north-west London, was the youngest of three sisters.

Her family said she "saw beauty in everything" and had a "very calm and positive attitude towards most things in life".

Ms Smallman was "a strong advocate for humanitarian causes and saving our planet" as well as an "amazing photographer, actor and singer" with a "silky smooth" voice.

"Friends and family all agree she was beautiful both inside and out," her family said.

Image copyright iStock Image caption Investigators have been searching a large area, including a pond, in the park

Their attacker - who police said was male - is thought to have suffered a "significant injury" during the stabbings.

Anyone who knows someone in the area with an unexplained injury, particularly to their hands, has been asked to inform police.

Police have received more than 100 calls from the public following an appeal for information.

A 36-year-old man arrested in south London on suspicion of murder was released with no further action.