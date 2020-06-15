Image caption Three adults, including the two-year-old's mother, were taken to hospital

A two-year-old boy who was shot in the head survived after the bullet missed an artery by just a millimetre, his family have revealed.

The boy's grandmother Lillian Serunkuma is appealing for information to help police catch the gunman.

The toddler was one of four people, including his mother, who were shot in Energen Close, Harlesden, on 3 June.

Detectives have arrested five men in connection with the shooting but are yet to charge anyone.

The two-year-old was rushed to hospital in a critical condition and doctors told his family that the bullet missed a crucial artery, which would have resulted in a fatal injury if damaged.

Ms Serunkuma, whose 15-year-old son Quamari Serunkuma-Barnes was stabbed to death in 2017, said: "My grandson is two, he has never hurt anyone. The person who did this doesn't deserve your protection or friendship.

"The gunman could clearly see that a woman and child were present in the car, and fired towards them without any regard for their safety, seriously hurting them both."

Image copyright Capital City Academy Image caption Lillian Serunkuma's son Quamari was stabbed to death in January 2017

The attacker is believed to have fired a handgun at a man before shooting into a car carrying the boy, his mother, another teenager, and two other children.

Image copyright @DRNimages1 Image caption Det Ch Insp Pete Wallis said the boy "spent more than a week fighting for his life".

He is then said to have fled the scene on a motorbike, according to the Met Police.

A 20 year-old-man arrested on suspicion of four counts of attempted murder has been released under investigation, while a 19-year-old man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder has been bailed.

Three other men, aged 29, 23 and 36, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, have all been released under investigation.