Hornsey stabbing: Man found fatally stabbed in north London
- 14 June 2020
A 48-year-old man has died after he was stabbed in north London.
Police found him injured when they were called to a property in Waldegrave Road, Hornsey, just before midnight on Saturday.
Paramedics took him to hospital however he died an hour later. His next of kin has been told and post-mortem tests will be held.
A 42-year-old man, thought to know the victim, was arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody.