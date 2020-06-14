London

Hornsey stabbing: Man found fatally stabbed in north London

  • 14 June 2020
Waldegrave Road Image copyright Google
Image caption The attack happened in Waldegrave Road, Hornsey

A 48-year-old man has died after he was stabbed in north London.

Police found him injured when they were called to a property in Waldegrave Road, Hornsey, just before midnight on Saturday.

Paramedics took him to hospital however he died an hour later. His next of kin has been told and post-mortem tests will be held.

A 42-year-old man, thought to know the victim, was arrested on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody.

