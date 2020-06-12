Image copyright Twitter Image caption Footage of the incident was widely shared on social media

Four people, including a 13-year-old boy, have been charged with assaulting two police officers in east London.

The two PCs - a man and a woman - suffered minor injuries in an attack in Hackney, east London, on Tuesday.

Video circulating on social media showed an officer struggling with a man in Frampton Park Road while his colleague tried to intervene.

Three men, aged 20, 32 and 34, and the boy will appear in court later charged with assaulting emergency workers.