London

Stoke Newington: Man stabbed on busy high street

  • 12 June 2020
Stoke Newington High Street Image copyright @999London
Image caption The attack happened on Stoke Newington High Street, Hackney, at about 11.00 BST

A man is in hospital after a knife attack on a busy London street.

The man, believed to be in his 50s, was found suffering from stab wounds on Stoke Newington High Street, Hackney, at about 11.00 BST.

Members of the public restrained the suspected attacker who was also taken to hospital with minor head injuries.

The man, thought to be in his 40s, has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and police are investigating whether the attack was a hate crime.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites