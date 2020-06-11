Image copyright Met Police Image caption Rehan Khan had denied two charges of attempted murder

A man who stabbed his former partner and her baby son in front of her three other children after their relationship broke down has been jailed for life.

Rehan Khan attacked Salma Sheikh and their 11-month-old boy at her home in Feltham, west London, on 4 June 2018.

A virtual hearing at Peterborough Crown Court heard the 27-year-old had tried to contact her 270 times that day before barging into the house.

He previously admitted two counts of attempted murder.

Ms Sheikh died in September last year after what was thought to be "an unintentional overdose of morphine" taken for pain caused by her injuries, the hearing was told.

The court heard Khan, formerly of Feltham, had ignored his former partner's requests to stay away and forced his way into the home after her three children from a previous relationship had returned from school.

He locked the door behind him, brought out a knife and began calling members of his family in Pakistan and making Ms Sheikh speak to them.

'Leapt from window'

One of the victim's relatives then called police after she failed to answer her phone as Khan had it, and when officers knocked at the door he attacked her and their baby, the hearing was told.

The baby was stabbed three times, leaving his bowel protruding, while Ms Sheikh suffered five stab wounds as she tried to protect him.

Khan then appeared to stab himself in the stomach before jumping out of the window and going on the run.

On 6 June he handed himself in at a police station and was arrested, where it was found "he had clearly not stabbed himself", prosecutor Felicia Davy said.

Image copyright PA Image caption The mother and baby were taken by air ambulance to a hospital in west London

Ms Sheikh died having suffered a cardiac arrest which led to a brain injury following the overdose.

Before her death, she wrote a victim statement in which she described how her family had been "ripped apart".

She was living in a women's refuge, having lost her home as her injuries left her unable to work, and had her children taken from her.

Ms Davy said the baby had made a "relatively good recovery physically", but the mental impact "may not be known for some time".

At the time of the attack, Khan had been awaiting sentence having been convicted of a previous assault on Ms Sheikh.

Bernard Richmond QC, mitigating, said: "However monstrous the things that day were, he is not generally a monster."

Judge Sean Enright said Khan had "stabbed the child out of anger for purely selfish reasons and you stabbed the mother as she would not comply".

He said the defendant must serve at least 16 years in prison before he would be considered for release on licence.