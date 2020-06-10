Image copyright Met Police Image caption The women were celebrating Bibaa Henry's (right) birthday before they were reported missing

Two sisters who were found dead in a park where they had been celebrating a birthday had both been stabbed multiple times, police have said.

The bodies of Nicole Smallman, 27 and Bibaa Henry, 46, were discovered on Sunday in Fryent Country Park, Brent.

They had been among a group who had gone to celebrate Ms Henry's birthday on Friday evening. The pair were reported missing the next day.

No arrests have been made but the Met said they had several lines of inquiry.

The group had met at about 19:00 BST at a spot in the park about five minutes from the Valley Drive entrance.

Image copyright @999London Image caption A crime scene remains in Fryent Country Park

People gradually left during the evening with Ms Smallman and Ms Henry being the only ones remaining by midnight.

A search began late on Saturday after they failed to return home, before they were both discovered shortly after 13:00 and pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination found both women died from stab wounds.

Det Ch Insp Simon Harding said their families were "devastated by their loss".

He added that the group had met in a "well-known spot to sit and look over London" and appealed for anyone who noticed them or "may have seen a person acting suspiciously in the days leading up to the attack" to contact police.