Image copyright Google Image caption John Ambler and Jake Kemp had been walking along Bexley Road in Erith

A driver knocked down two men, killing one and injuring the other, after they drunkenly snapped off his wing mirror during a night out, a court has heard.

John Ambler and Jake Kemp were walking in Erith, south-east London, in the early hours of 19 October when Mr Ambler punched a parked Toyota Prius.

The Old Bailey heard its owner, Uran Nabiev, saw what happened and "used his car as a weapon" to attack the men.

Mr Nabiev, of Bexley Road, denies Mr Kemp's murder - and attempted murder.

He also denies lesser alternative charges of manslaughter and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

The jury was told Mr Nabiev, 63, had been at home drinking vodka when he saw his car being damaged.

He then got into the vehicle and drove along Bexley Road behind the two men, revving his engine and mounting the pavement, the jury heard.

The court heard 33-year-old Mr Ambler was hit in the arm while Mr Kemp ran off.

Mr Nabiev pursued the 26-year-old, reversing his car and mounting the opposite pavement before Mr Kemp stumbled and fell, the court was told.

Jurors were told Mr Nabiev then deliberately drove straight over him, dragging his body 9m (30ft) along the pavement.

He died in hospital three days later having suffered a serious head injury.

Prosecutor Anthony Orchard QC said Mr Nabiev "took the law into his own hands with tragic consequences".

'Shaking and panicking'

"He drove deliberately at John Ambler first. Having struck him with the car, he manoeuvred the vehicle expertly backwards and then chased after Jake Kemp.

"Jake had no chance. He ran and fell. Despite a clear time gap, the defendant made no attempt to brake. The Toyota was accelerating," he said.

The court was told after the crash the defendant drove to a friend's house "shaking, panicking and slurring his words".

It heard he fled to his native Azerbaijan but was arrested when he returned to the UK in November, telling police he was "extremely sorry" for Mr Kemp's death.

In a prepared statement, he said he "did not intend to harm anyone or to cause them serious harm", jurors heard.

The trial continues