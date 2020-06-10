Image copyright Google Image caption James O'Keefe was found fatally injured in Shelley House, Hornsey

A man has been found not guilty over the killing of a man who was discovered stabbed in a flat in north London.

James O'Keefe, 47, died in Shelley House, a block of flats in Boyton Road, Hornsey, on 9 December 2019.

George Nolan, 54, of Mount Pleasant Road, Tottenham, had denied a charge of manslaughter.

A jury at the Old Bailey found Mr Nolan not guilty after about an hour of deliberations.