Man found not guilty over Hornsey flats stabbing

  • 10 June 2020
Shelley House, Haringey Image copyright Google
Image caption James O'Keefe was found fatally injured in Shelley House, Hornsey

A man has been found not guilty over the killing of a man who was discovered stabbed in a flat in north London.

James O'Keefe, 47, died in Shelley House, a block of flats in Boyton Road, Hornsey, on 9 December 2019.

George Nolan, 54, of Mount Pleasant Road, Tottenham, had denied a charge of manslaughter.

A jury at the Old Bailey found Mr Nolan not guilty after about an hour of deliberations.

