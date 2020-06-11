Image copyright Met Police Image caption Alexander Kareem died from gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen

A man shot dead in west London has been named by police as 20-year-old Alexander Kareem.

Mr Kareem was killed after suffering gunshot wounds to his chest and abdomen on Askew Road in Shepherd's Bush just after midnight on Monday.

Detectives said a white Range Rover Evoque linked to the murder was later found burnt out three miles away in Acton, Ealing.

The Met Police said they were yet to make any arrests.

Residents near the scene in Shepherd's Bush described hearing two gunshots and a "male scream".

Image copyright Met Police Image caption A white Range Rover was later found burnt out three miles away in Acton

Police were initially called to Askew Road at 00:40 BST, but Mr Kareem died from his injuries just under an hour later.

The car was found burnt out in Ascott Avenue 25 minutes after the original call was made, the Met said.

Det Insp Wayne Jolly said: "Alexander was just 20 years old when his life came to an end in such a tragic way.

"We are determined to bring those responsible for this unnecessary and terrifying violence to justice.

"His family are truly devastated and ask that their privacy is respected while they come to terms with their loss."

Image caption Mr Kareem was pronounced dead at the scene at 01:26 BST, police said

So far in 2020, there have been more than 50 murder investigations launched across the capital.

The Met Police are investigating the vast majority - although the British Transport Police is leading one case into the fatal stabbing of a teenager at East Croydon station in January.

According to police data, most of the victims have been men and around half have died as a result of a stab wound.

Mr Kareem is the fifth victim to have been fatally shot in London this year.