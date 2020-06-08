Image copyright Suhail Patel Image caption Northwick Park Hospital is part of an NHS Trust with one of the highest coronavirus death rates in the UK

No new deaths linked to coronavirus have been reported in London in the past 24 hours.

It is the first time since the early days of the pandemic that no Covid-19 deaths have been recorded in the capital.

NHS England said a "small number of people" had died in London over the weekend but their deaths had not yet officially been registered.

It said details of their deaths will be added in the next few days.

A further 59 coronavirus deaths in England were reported on Monday bringing the total number of confirmed deaths in English hospitals to 27,490.

Hospitals across the capital have seen 6,026 coronavirus-related deaths.

According to NHS data, there had been deaths linked to coronavirus in London every day since 10 March.

Barts NHS Trust, which runs five hospitals within the City of London and in east London, has recorded 606 coronavirus-related deaths - the highest in the capital.

The London North West University NHS Trust, which runs Northwick Park, Ealing, Central Middlesex and St Mark's Hospitals, has the second highest number with 605 deaths.

Other London-based NHS Trusts with high death rates include King's (500), Royal Free (485), Imperial (421) and Barking, Redbridge and Havering (417).

According to the NHS data three patients are known to have died at the temporary NHS Nightingale hospital in east London, while 38 people died at private and independent hospitals in the capital.