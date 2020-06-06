Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Olive Charles has autism and is unable to communicate verbally

Police are trying to trace a missing teenager who cannot verbally communicate and who may be travelling around London.

Oliver Charles, 18, was last seen near his home in Hayes on Friday at about 14.30 BST. He was wearing a black coat and grey tracksuit trousers.

Police believe Mr Charles, who has autism, travelled to Gatwick Airport overnight.

He is known to enjoy travelling on public transport.

Anyone who sees Mr Charles or knows of his whereabouts has been urged to contact police.