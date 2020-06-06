Appeal to find missing teenager Oliver Charles
- 6 June 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police are trying to trace a missing teenager who cannot verbally communicate and who may be travelling around London.
Oliver Charles, 18, was last seen near his home in Hayes on Friday at about 14.30 BST. He was wearing a black coat and grey tracksuit trousers.
Police believe Mr Charles, who has autism, travelled to Gatwick Airport overnight.
He is known to enjoy travelling on public transport.
Anyone who sees Mr Charles or knows of his whereabouts has been urged to contact police.