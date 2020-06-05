Image copyright @DRNimages1 Image caption The group of four were shot at in Energen Close in Harlesden on Wednesday evening

A man has been arrested after four people including a two-year-old boy were shot in north-west London.

The group, which included the child's mother and two men in their late teens, were attacked in Energen Close, Harlesden, on Wednesday evening.

They were all taken to hospital where the boy is in a serious but stable condition.

A 19-year-old man has been held on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody, the Met said.

The force added the arrest had taken place after officers "executed warrants at two addresses in North London" at 05:00 BST.

The condition of the three other adults are not life-threatening or life-changing.

Image copyright @DRNimages1 Image caption Forensic officers are continuing to examine the scene

The group, who are believed to be known to each other, were in the street at about 21:45 when they were approached by a lone man who was carrying a hand gun.

Scotland Yard said he had fired "multiple shots" at the two men, then also shot into a nearby car.

"As a result of the indiscriminate shooting the mother was hit, as was the child who was in the car," the force added.

The gunman then fled on a motorbike.

Det Ch Insp Rick Sewart said the child had been left "seriously ill" due to a "wanton act of indiscriminate violence".

"I know that people will be shocked and horrified that a little boy should be the victim of a gunman and I need the community to show their support for him and his family, by telling police what they know," he said.