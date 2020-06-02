Man run over and stabbed in Harrow 'in critical condition'
- 2 June 2020
A man was seriously injured when he was run over and stabbed in north-west London, police have said.
The victim, thought to be in his late teens, is in a critical condition in hospital after the attack in Weald Lane, Harrow, at about 21:00 BST on Monday.
The vehicle involved has yet to be found and no arrests have been made, the Met Police said.
The area has been cordoned off and police are appealing for witnesses.