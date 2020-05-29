Image copyright Family handout Image caption Belly Mujinga died of coronavirus after being spat at while at work in Victoria station

The death of a railway worker who was spat at by a man claiming to have coronavirus was not linked to the attack, police have concluded.

Belly Mujinga, 47, who died with Covid-19 on 5 April, was working at Victoria station when she was assaulted.

Following "extensive inquiries" British Transport Police (BTP) concluded the attack did not lead to her death.

The force also said no further action would be taken against a 57-year-old man interviewed by officers.

It was reported Ms Mujinga had been spat on and coughed at while working in the ticket hall with two colleagues.

BTP said it had scoured CCTV footage and spoken to key witnesses to "establish the full circumstances of what happened on 21 March".

"Following a review of all the information, senior detectives have concluded that there is no evidence to substantiate any criminal offences having taken place", it said.

"As a result, the matter will not be referred to the Crown Prosecution Service."

The family of Ms Mujinga, who is survived by her husband and her 11-year-old daughter, have been informed, BTP added.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Police are taking no further action after Belly Mujinga (pictured with her husband) was spat at by a man claiming to have Covid-19

Det Ch Insp Sam Blackburn said: "I know the loss of Belly has moved so many people, and I can assure you we have done everything we can to provide answers for her family.

"As a result of our inquiries, we can now be confident that this incident did not lead to Belly's tragic death.

"Our thoughts remain with her family and we will continue to support them as they come to terms with the loss of their much-loved mother and wife."