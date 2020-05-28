Image copyright @AliBebul Image caption Ten crews of firefighters were sent to tackle the blaze in Bethnal Green

Four people have been rescued from a fire at flats in Bethnal Green, east London.

Eighty firefighters were sent to Hadleigh Close after the fire broke out at about 03:30 BST.

London Fire Brigade said it took about two hours to bring the blaze under control and more than 100 residents were evacuated.

The cause of the fire - which caused extensive damage to the building's roof - is not yet known.

One resident called emergency services to say they were unable to escape the property due to fire, heat and smoke, station commander Paul Morgan said.

He said: "They were given vital fire survival guidance information before fire crews arrived."

Firefighters rescued two women from a fourth floor flat with a ladder.

A man and a woman were also rescued from the building, via an internal staircase.

The man was taken to hospital as a precaution.

"Two adults and a child left the flat where the fire is believed to have started before firefighters arrived," Mr Morgan said.

Firefighters from Bethnal Green, Whitechapel, Shadwell, Shoreditch, Dowgate, Homerton, Soho, Islington and Stratford stations were all called to deal with the blaze.