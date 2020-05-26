Jaden Moodie: 'Chances missed' to protect boy groomed by dealers
- 26 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A boy who was "butchered" in a drugs turf war after being groomed by drug dealers had been arrested in a crack den months earlier but police did not contact child exploitation staff, a report has found.
Jaden Moodie was 14 when he was knocked off his moped and stabbed to death in east London, in January 2019.
A serious case review found chances to protect him were missed by agencies.