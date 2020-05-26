Image copyright Family handout Image caption Jaden Moodie moved from Nottingham to London with his mum for a "new start"

A boy who was "butchered" in a drugs turf war after being groomed by drug dealers had been arrested in a crack den months earlier but police did not contact child exploitation staff, a report has found.

Jaden Moodie was 14 when he was knocked off his moped and stabbed to death in east London, in January 2019.

A serious case review found chances to protect him were missed by agencies.

Ayoub Majdouline was jailed for his murder.