Image copyright Google Image caption Officers were called to a property on Larch Road in Brent

A man has been arrested on suspicion of the attempted murder of a young child who was stabbed at a home.

Police were called to a property on Larch Road in Brent, north London, at 13:00 BST on Friday.

The child was taken to hospital where their condition is not believed to be life-threatening. The Met Police is not disclosing the child's age or gender.

A man in his 30s was also taken to hospital for treatment where he was arrested.

He remains in hospital although his condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

Supt Tim Alexander said: "This is clearly an incredibly shocking incident that has left a young child seriously injured and we are working urgently to understand the full circumstances.

"We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and we are satisfied that there is no risk to the wider public."

The Met's Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed due to previous police contact with the man.